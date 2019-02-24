Kulgam encounter: Cop, militant killed as encounter breaks out in South Kashmir

Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 24: A police officer has been killed in the ongoing gun-fight between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. According to police, one militant has been killed so far.

Another army officer, two soldiers and two civilians have reportedly been injured.

Reports said 2-3 militants are believed trapped. The encounter broke out in Tudigam village in Kulgam.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there, a police official said.

The militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

