Kuldeep Sengar convicted for custodial death of Unnao rape survivor's father

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: A Delhi court on Wednesday, 4 March, pronounced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger and six others guilty for the case related to murder of Unnao rape survivor's father in custody in April 2018. Four others accused in the case have been acquitted by the court.

The court convicted Sengar and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the crime. The court also criticised the doctors who treated the survivor's father.

Sengar was also convicted in December last year in the rape case of the minor girl in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of rape and intimidation under Section 376 IPC and Section 5(c) POCSO Act.