    Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan blocked all legal remedies, India exploring options, says MEA

    New Delhi, July 23: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Pakistan has blocked all legal remedies in Kulbhushan Jhadav case.

    Addressing media, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastav said that India had requested Pakistan 12 times for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and Islamabad has not provided "unhindered and unimpeded access".

    "In the absence of an unimpeded and unhindered consular access as well as of the relevant documents, as a last resort, India tried to file a petition on July 18," he said during an online media briefing.

    He said Pakistan adopted a "farcical approach" in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

    "Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to India. It stands in violation of ICJ judgement and its own Ordinance. India reserves its position incl right to avail of further remedies," the MEA said on Pakistan government moving Islamabad High Court to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court.

    The 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Mr. Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

    The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 19:51 [IST]
