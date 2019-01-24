  • search
    Kudos: The last standing terrorist is dead in Baramulla, J&K

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The killing of the three terrorists on Wednesday ensured that Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir became the first district in the state to become terrorist free.

    Three terrorists were killed in the Binner village on Wednesday. The police spokesperson, while thanking the people for their support said that Baramulla has become the first district of Kashmir with no surviving terrorist.

    Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh while complimenting the police said that he expected further consolidation of peace building efforts together by the police and public.

    Also Read | J&K: Brother of IPS officer among 4 terrorists killed in Shopian

    On Wednesday three terrorists identified as Suhaib Farooq, Mohsin Mushtaq and Nasir Amhad Darzi of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were killed in an encounter with security forces. All of them were dreaded terrorists, who had a long history of terror and crime. There were several terror cases registered against them.

    "They were involved in the gruesome killing of three young boys in Baramulla in April 2018. One terrorist Ajaz Ahmad Gojri, who was part of the group involved in the killing of three youth, has been arrested earlier", the police said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
