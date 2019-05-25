  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kudos! Not a single MLA with criminal background in Sikkim assembly

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: There is not a single candidate with a criminal background in the newly elected Sikkim assembly.

    None of the winners have any declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Kudos! Not a single MLA with criminal background in Sikkim assembly

    Out of 15 MLAs from SDF and 11(65%) MLAs from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The average of assets per MLA in the Sikkim 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 8.63 crores. In 2014, the average assetsof 32 MLAs analyzed was Rs 5.08 crores.

    MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 20 (63%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 9(28%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

    Out of 32 MLAs analysed, 3 (9%) MLAs are women.

    • Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2019 is 9.
    • Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 was Rs 14.90 crores
    • Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 is Rs 16.02 crores.
    • Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.12 crores i.e. by 8%.
    lok-sabha-home

    More MLA News

    Read more about:

    mla candidates association of democratic reforms

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue