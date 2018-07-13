'Kuch to log kahenge': Shashi Tharoor on 'Hindu Pakistan' jibe

After facing flak over his 'Hindu Pakistan' remark, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday made light of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the right-wing leaders' criticism by tweeting a popular Bollywood song from the 1971 hit movie 'Amar Prem' 'kuchh to log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehnaa.'

Taking to Twitter,''कुछ तो लोग कहेंगे, लोगों का काम है कहना

छोड़ो बेकार की बातों में कहीं बीत ना जाए रैना https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSVrJE6xcJA&list=PL6pFFyT3MOZPUzYajWcxRbUrDU9cYgsRG ...#HinduPakistan.''

Tharoor on Thursday said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections it will create a condition leading to the formation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'. He had commented while speaking an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Notably, the grand old party's advice to Tharoor came after the BJP reacted strongly against his comments, with party spokesman Sambit Patra calling it "extraordinary" as it was an "attack on the Indian democracy and Hindus".