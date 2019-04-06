  • search
    Kuch bhi ho sakta hai: Shatrughan Sinha on wife Poonam contesting against Rajnath Singh

    Lucknow, Apr 06: Poonam Sinha, wife of disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha, is likely to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from Lucknow.

    When asked if his wife Poonam will take on Rajnath, Sinha, also known as Shotgun, said, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai."

    Home Minister of India and BJP leader Rajnath Singh. File Photo.

    The Congress has decided not to field a candidate from Lucknow and support the candidature of Sinha from the Uttar Pradesh capital.

    This would pave the way for a one-to-one face off between Rajnath Singh and Poonam Sinha.

    The decision to field Poonam Sinha as the joint opposition candidate against Rajnath Singh is an attempt by the opposition parties to keep the Union Home Minister confined to his constituency.

    Lucknow is considered a strong bastion of the saffron party as it has not lost a single election from here since 1991. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had represented Lucknow from 1991 to 2004.

    In 2009, the BJP's Lalji Tandon won from the high profile constituency after Vajpayee retired from active politics.

    In 2014, Rajnath Singh contested from here and won by a huge margin against Congress' Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who in October 2016 crossed over to the BJP.

    The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 in Uttar Pradesh. The final phase of voting will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

