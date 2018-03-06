KTET Result 2017 declared, here is how to check

The KTET Result 2017 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The results were released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers up to High School level. The results are available on keralapareekshabhavan.in.

KTET Result 2017: How to check:

Go to keralapareekshabhavan.in

Click KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST DECEMBER 2017 RESULT PUBLISHED"

Choose your Category first

Enter your Register Number and Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

Submit

Check results

Take a printout

