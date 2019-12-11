K’taka Mosques announce to recheck documents, help Muslims to fit in NRC, CAB procedure

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Dec 11: In view of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a large part of the northeast states were seen simmered with protests, the southern states' Mosques clearly were heard making announcements during their prayer sessions to the members of the minor community that they should recheck their credentials and identity records to ensure they are legal citizens of this country.

The Muslim religious leaders clearly mentioned that the announcement was a precautionary measure and not any counter-infiltration National Register of Citizens (NRC), that is to be implemented across the country.

Indian Muslims have nothing to fear, Amit Shah moves Citizenship Bill in RS

The announcement came after the four southern states' Mosques' religious leaders discussed this among themselves last week. Thus, they are now making the community people aware of the fact that they should cross-check their documents to ensure error-free and do not face any problem in future.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution.

According to PTI report, the Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru even opened a 'Citizen Centre' three months ago to assist people to keep their documents ready and help in addressing the anomalies.

"It is essential for every citizen of India to keep their documents up to date. Keeping that in view, an effort has been made through the Jamia Masjid where we are asking Muslims to properly maintain their records," Maqsood Imran, the Imam of Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru, told PTI.

On Monday, Shah had clearly said in Lok Sabha that Muslims of India have not to fear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Saying that the bill only intends to provide protection to the persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Imam also said that during the documents rechecking process they have found differences in the names in Aadhaar, PAN Card, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and other documents. Hence, they informed the people to correct the anomalies to avoid any problems in future.