    K'taka: Cong leader gives call for Modi’s assassination, BJP demands action

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 05: Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna courted a fresh controversy on Tuesday after he made the call at an official party function for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party retweeted a video on its official Twitter handle, wherein Gopalkrishna is seen instigating people to pick up arms and assassinate Prime Minister.

    The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded action against Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna.

    Also Read | They want to 'strike' Modi, but Modi wants to 'strike' terrorists: PM's jibe at opposition

    The tweet read,''Belur Gopalakrishna, a Congress leader in a official party function calls for assassination of democratically elected PM Sri @narendramodi ji. Instigating for assassination of PM of a country is a nation threat & we urge @HMOIndia, @CPBlr to impose legal action immediately.''

    The opposition party in the state said that the Congress leader was trying to instigate people for the assassination of the PM.

    Later, Gopalakrishna claimed that he had made these comments a month ago. Why is the BJP raking these up now, he asked.

    However, this is not the first time that reports of imminent danger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life have emerged.

    In October last year, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik had allegedly received an e-mail which threatened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be assassinated in 2018. The one-line e-mail, which w which was sent to Patnaik's official mail, claimed that PM Modi will be killed in November 2018.

    The mail was reportedly sent from a northeastern state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
