K’taka bypolls: Voting in 15 seats today, BJP to win 6 more seats to be in power

New Delhi: The Karnataka bypolls in 15 assembly seats are going to held on Thursday. Ahead of the bypolls security has been beefed up across the state. The spotlight has shifted from the recent Maharashtra political drama to Karnataka elections now.

This by election is like a 'stake on thin ice', as BS Yediyurappa government has to win six more seats to remain in power.

Presently, BJP has 106 MLAs including an Independent lawmaker in the 207 member Karnataka Assembly. The total strength is 224 members, but the number drop down in July when 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs left and joined the saffron brigade.

This brought a drastic change in government formation in this southern state. Resulting HD Kumaraswamy's coalition government to collapse.

The collapse of Congress-JD (S) government in the state triggered huge drama for over a long time, and the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, later disqualified those rebel MLAs.

However, during upholding the disqualification, the Supreme Court revoked the Speaker's decision to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting the polls. Due to which some of those MLAs are contesting on BJP tickets in this by-elections. Out of those 17 seats 15 will be contesting on December 5 bypolls.

And after this by-poll on Thursday, the total strength of the Assembly will be regain to 222. Meanwhile, the oppositions Congress-JD(S) 101 MLAs, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA.

Thursday the 15 constituencies where the byelections are going to take place are- Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur