K'taka BJP MP booked for controversial tweet saying 'Kerala Hindus denied water for supporting CAA’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 24: The Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje was booked for a social media post that claimed Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On Friday, the Kerala Police has registered a case against the BJP MP.

Reportedly, Karandlaje was booked under the Section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) in Kuttipuram police station in Kerala.

No NPR in the state but census will continue, Kerala government informs Centre

The Udupi-Chickmagaluru's BJP MP made a controversial tweet that became the bone of contention for her, On Wednesday, she reportedly had tweeted, "Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019."

Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir!



Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since.



Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020

She also added, "#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!?"

As per reports, the complaint was filed by a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Malappuram named Subhash Chandran KR.

Hail Kerala Govt!



Instead of acting against the discrimination happened to the dalit families of Cherukunnu, they lodged a case against me!



High time for entire society to unite against these pressurising tactics of non-performing, biased left govt.@TimesNow @BJP4Keralam

1/2 https://t.co/duiRMnfbg4 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 24, 2020

However, the Kerala police have cleared the issue by saying that the matter is not related to CAA, but was about irrigation water that is used for other purposes.

On Friday, regarding the reports of the complaint against her, Karandlaje reacted with another tweet, where she wrote, "Hail Kerala Govt! Instead of acting against the discrimination happened to the dalit families of Cherukunnu, they lodged a case against me! High time for entire society to unite against these pressurising tactics of non-performing, biased left govt."

I strongly condemn the action by Kerala Police against @BJP4Karnataka MP @ShobhaBJP.



Instead of performing his duty as the head of the Government, CM @vijayanpinarayi is behaving like a Dictator.



Dear Kerala, it is time for the Awakening . . . #ISupportShobhaKarandlaje https://t.co/LfBOv4eY5V — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 24, 2020

The other Karnataka BJP leaders too spoke out in her support.

CT Ravi, the Karnataka tourism minister claimed the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of behaving like a dictator.

On Friday Ravi tweeted, "I strongly condemn the action by Kerala Police against @BJP4Karnataka MP @ShobhaBJP. Instead of performing his duty as the head of the Government, CM @vijayanpinarayi is behaving like a Dictator. Dear Kerala, it is time for the Awakening . . . #ISupportShobhaKarandlaje."