K'taka BJP cabinet expanded 4 Bengaluru MLAs in BSY's cabinet

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The oath taking ceremony of all 17 ministers have concluded with the national anthem at Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered oath to 17 MLAs as ministers. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposed names of 17 MLAs to Governor for induction as Cabinet Ministers after finally getting the nod to expand the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday.

Karnataka CM BSY took on to twitter to wishes his cabinet ministers , "Congratulations to the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Together, let us work towards unveiling a new era of development, growth and prosperity in line with the aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the vision of PM Narendra Modi"

Many key personalities were present at the oath taking ceremony today, Independent Lok Sabha MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh was among them who attended the oath-taking ceremony of 17 ministers held in Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today.

Reportedly, the dominant Lingayat community, which is also BJP's core voterbase in Karnataka, has been rewarded with the lion's share in state cabinet. The party has included eight people from this caste grouping (including Yediyurappa) into the cabinet.

Four among the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who will take oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers.

Before the oath taking ceremony stated the Bengaluru traffic police had put out an advisory in view of the oath-taking ceremony program at governor's residence. "Motorists are requested to travel along the specified routes due to the traffic congestion during the valid ministers' oath-taking program at the Rajya Sabha on 20-08-2019," Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted.

Earlier, amid criticism from the Opposition and pressure within on cabinet formation, on Friday CM Yediyurappa went Delhi to meet the BJP bras leaders to discuss the matter and finally got the green signal to form his cabinet with the names of 17 MLAs.