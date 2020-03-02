KT Rama Rao fines party leader Rs 1 lakh on stage for putting up flexes over his visit

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Mar 02: A video of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has gone viral after he fined his party leader of Rs 1 lakh on stage, for setting up flexes in the town over his visit.

Rao's decision came during a meeting held in Yellandu on Sunday with respect to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 'Pattana Pragathi' programme.

"This plastic is like a ghost that will haunt us and we have to fight it. I even told (Yellandu municipal chairperson) Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao just now that though I insisted against it, they (TRS workers) have put up flexes. I told him that I will fine him. Should I not fine them? These flexes are of no use," KTR said while addressing the rally.

"Is there any use of flexes except politicians can see their own face?. They are leaders if they win a place in people's hearts," KTR said.

As the crowd lauded KTR, he said, "I am fining your municipal chairman Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the Municipal Administration Department. Though he has put up a cloth flex, I don't even want to accept that."

After this statement, KTR asked Khammam Collector to ensure that the challan was issued and that the fine was paid by the municipal chairman.