KSOU told to issue degrees to students enrolled in 2013-14

In a huge relief to thousands of students of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the State government has directed the university to grant certificates for those who were admitted in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 academic years.

The Government Order issued on Monday states that the students should be given their degrees which can be considered for appointments or for them to pursue higher education.

Last month, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday permitted the State government to implement suggestions of an expert committee, which has recommended to the State to initiate a one-time measure to validate marks cards issued to students of non-technical in-house courses for academic years 2013-14 and 2014-15.

It also suggested that KSOU take up a drive and ensure all students of previous years, prior to 2013, who have not been given marks cards and degrees are also addressed, and students who have not completed their courses of various batches should also be allowed to complete the non-technical courses and degrees awarded to them.

KSOU's affiliation has been withdrawn by the University Grants Commission for 2015-16, 2016-17 and renewal of affiliation not granted for 2017-18 academic years.

OneIndia News

