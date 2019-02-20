KSCA takes down photographs of Pakistani cricketers

  • search
    Bengaluru, Feb 20: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has brought down all photographs of Pakistan Cricketers, including Pakistan PM Imran Khan, in support to armed forces and to express strong protest against the recent terrorist bombing at Pulwama. The move comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 which saw 40 CRPF jawans being martyred in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan. PTI file photo

    "We at Karnataka state cricket Association to show our solidarity and support to our armed forces; and to express our strong protest against the recent terrorist bombing at Pulwama, we have brought down all photographs of Pakistan Cricketers including Imran Khan," said KSCA.

    The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

    The decision was taken at a meeting of the cricket body's office bearers, PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi told PTI.

    He said there are nearly 15 photos of Pakistani cricketers, which were kept inside the stadium at various points including in the galleries, long room, reception and 'hall of fame' area.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:26 [IST]
