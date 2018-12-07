Home News India Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed new chief economic adviser

New Delhi, Dec 7: The government on Friday appointed Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the Chief Economic Adviser for three years.

Subramanian teaches at Indian School of Business (ISB), a top business school in India and the only Indian institution to be ranked in the world's top 100 for path-breaking research.

Currently, he serves as associate professor of finance and executive director for the Centre for Analytical Finance.

A PhD from Chicago-Booth and a top-ranking IIT-IIM alumnus, Krishnamurthy Subramanian is one of the world's leading experts in banking, corporate governance and economic policy, according to his bio on the ISB website.

His research in banking, law and finance, innovation and economic growth, and corporate governance has been published in the world's leading journals, including The Review of Financial Studies, the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, and the Journal of Law and Economics.

Krishnamurthy's services on the expert committees on Corporate Governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and on Governance of Banks for The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have established him as one of the chief architects of corporate governance and banking reforms in India.

He serves as a member of SEBI's Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research. As part of his corporate policy work, he serves on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the first bank to be licensed after independence in eastern India, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

In previous academic roles, Subramanian served on the finance faculty at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the United States. He obtained his MBA and PhD in Financial Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and Professor Raghuram Rajan.