Krishna water levels up: Chandrababu Naidu asked to vacate house immediately

Hyderabad, Aug 17: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu has been served a notice to vacate the house on the banks of Krishna river in view of the flood situation. He is a tenant at the Krishna Riverside residence.

The Tadepalli village revenue officer (VRO) said the house has to be immediately evacuated because of the prevailing flood situation.

The notice, issued in Telugu, stated, "You are advised to vacate the premises urgently as water will enter."

Earlier, Naidu alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched against him after a drone was seen hovering over his house.

In June, the Andhra government also demolished Praja Vedika, a meeting hall build adjacent to Naidu's residence.