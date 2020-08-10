YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Tithi, Puja, Timing, Significance, Vrat and Celebrations

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Krishna Janmashtami 2020 also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami also known as Janmashtami and Gokulashtami in some parts of India is a festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

    Krishna Janmashtami on August 11

    Krishna Janmashtami on August 11

    Krishna Janmashtami this year will be celebrated on August 11, with many people also likely to celebrate it the next day. The festival is celebrated across India, but with much more fervour in cities of Mathura, Gokul and Vrindavan in UP.

    According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravan. Dahi Handi is another important aspect of this festival that is observed on the second day of Janmashtami. As a kid, Lord Krishna was named 'Makhanchor' or the one who steals butter.

    Significance:

    Significance:

    When Lord Krishna was born it is said that there was darkness that is a lot of evil around, his own uncle King Kanasa was a threat to his life. After his birth Lord Krishna's father Vasudeva crossed Yamuna and took his to Nanda and Yashoda who became his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami.

    Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja timings

    Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja timings

    According to Drikpanchang.com, Ashtami Tithi Begins on August 11 at 9.06 am and ends on August 12 at 11.16 am.

    Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:06 AM on August 11, 2020

    Ashtami Tithi Ends - 11:16 AM on August 12, 2020

    Nishita Puja Time - 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 12

    Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

    Dahi Handi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

    Vrat:

    Vrat:

    On the day of Krishna Janmashtami 2019 like every year the devotees of Lord Krishna observe will fast. The idols of Lord Krishna are cleaned, bathed and decorated with new clothes, ornaments and flowers. The idol is placed in a cradle to symbolise his birth. Sweets like Makhaan Mishti, Peda, Rabdi, Panchamrit, Kheer etc are offered to Lord Krishna.

    How do people celebrate on this occasion?

    How do people celebrate on this occasion?

    Some communities celebrate Krishna's legends such as him as a Makkan chor (butter thief).

    Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing special food, night vigils, and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Major Krishna temples organize recitation of ‘'Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

    Many communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila.The tradition of Rasa Lila is particularly popular in the Mathura region, in northeastern states of India such as Manipur and Assam, and in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is acted out by numerous teams of amateur artists, cheered on by their local communities, and these drama-dance plays begin a few days before each Janmashtami.

    Wishes:

    Wishes:

    May Lord Krishna always be with you and protect you and your loved ones." Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

    Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

    Happy Janmashtami 2020!

    More KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI News

    Read more about:

    krishna janmashtami

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue