Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Tithi, Puja, Timing, Significance, Vrat and Celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami on August 11

Krishna Janmashtami this year will be celebrated on August 11, with many people also likely to celebrate it the next day. The festival is celebrated across India, but with much more fervour in cities of Mathura, Gokul and Vrindavan in UP.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the dark fortnight in the month of Shravan. Dahi Handi is another important aspect of this festival that is observed on the second day of Janmashtami. As a kid, Lord Krishna was named 'Makhanchor' or the one who steals butter.

Significance:

When Lord Krishna was born it is said that there was darkness that is a lot of evil around, his own uncle King Kanasa was a threat to his life. After his birth Lord Krishna's father Vasudeva crossed Yamuna and took his to Nanda and Yashoda who became his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja timings

According to Drikpanchang.com, Ashtami Tithi Begins on August 11 at 9.06 am and ends on August 12 at 11.16 am.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:06 AM on August 11, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 11:16 AM on August 12, 2020

Nishita Puja Time - 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 12

Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

Dahi Handi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Vrat:

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami 2019 like every year the devotees of Lord Krishna observe will fast. The idols of Lord Krishna are cleaned, bathed and decorated with new clothes, ornaments and flowers. The idol is placed in a cradle to symbolise his birth. Sweets like Makhaan Mishti, Peda, Rabdi, Panchamrit, Kheer etc are offered to Lord Krishna.

How do people celebrate on this occasion?

Some communities celebrate Krishna's legends such as him as a Makkan chor (butter thief).

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing special food, night vigils, and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Major Krishna temples organize recitation of ‘'Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

Many communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila.The tradition of Rasa Lila is particularly popular in the Mathura region, in northeastern states of India such as Manipur and Assam, and in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is acted out by numerous teams of amateur artists, cheered on by their local communities, and these drama-dance plays begin a few days before each Janmashtami.

Wishes:

May Lord Krishna always be with you and protect you and your loved ones." Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2020!