Krishna Gopal to supervise Dec 9 Dharm Sabha preparations; Bhaiya ji Joshi key speaker

New Delhi, Dec 3: December 9 rally called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will be organised under the complete supervision and guidance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal himself will be supervising the preparation of the Dharm Sabha. RSS Sarkaryawah Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi will be the key speaker in this rally.

Sources said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will organise bhumi puja for the rally on December 5 and after that preparations for the rally will start. RSS Sah Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal will visit the venue on December 7 to look after the preparations of the rally for which over five lakh people are expected to come. As per the information provided by the organisation, there were 2.85 lakh people were present in Ayodhya Dharm Sabha, 1.25 lakh people in Mumbai and around 1 lakh in Nagpur. Information about 10000 buses reaching for the Dharm Sabha has already come.

[RSS to organise Sakhas in the country on Makar Sankranti even in Muslim-dominated villages]

The VHP is also contemplating of using a helicopter to get the bird eye view of the Dharm Sabha as the organisation feels drones used for this purpose will not be able to produce desired result. The VHP claims that it will not be a rally but a 'ralla' of Ram Bhakts. Vishwa Hindu Parishad joint general secretary Surendra Jain said, "Important speakers on the December 9 Dharm Sabha include Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Swami Awadheshanand, Swami Hansdevacharya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad international president retired justice V S Kokje and international executive president of VHP Alok Kumar."

On being asked that Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah saying that no decision has been taken to introduce a bill or bring ordinance, Surendra Jain said, "Let the December 9 rally get over those who are talking about such thing their opinion will change and everyone will support the cause of temple.

[VHP to organise a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex in support of Ram Temple on December 2]

Jain said that decision on Ram Temple must be taken in the winter session of Parliament and every leader will be contacted including Rahul Gandhi as his people were saying that he is busy with the elections. To make the rally in Delhi successful, the VHP/RSS has held 2007 meetings. It included one at state level, eight meetings at zonal levels, 30 meetings at district level, 179 at block level and 1800 meetings at locality level. The VHP has already organised 150 Dharm Sabha so far across the country besides meeting MPs and governors. Even opposition MPs are supporting the bill for construction but Jain refused to divulge their names.