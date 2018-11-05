  • search

KPSC employee stabs female colleague in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru, Nov 5: A KPSC employee has stabbed a female colleague near KPSC office in Bengaluru. Victim Jayalakshmi has been admitted to Mallige hospital.

    The accused Nataraja has been arrested by the police.

    Accused Nataraj reportedly stabbed a man named Ramu before attacking KPSC employee Jayalakshmi. Ramu and Nataraja worked in the same office but were not in good terms.

    Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case and reason for the attack is not known. An investigation is underway.

    bengaluru

