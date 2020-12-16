Kozhikode Election Results 2020: LDF doing better than UDF

Kozhikode, Dec 16: The LDF is leading in Kozhikode. The LDF continues to maintain its lead and was leading on 26 as opposed to the 11 by the UDF.

The BJP and the others were leading on 5 and 3 respectively. Early trends showed that in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode and Kannur corporations the LDF was ahead, while in Kochi an Thrissur, the UDF was in front. It was for the first time in history that the the LDF won the Pala municipality.

Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 79 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.87) and Kannur (78.57), while Kasaragod witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 77.17 per cent.

The LDF continued to maintain its lead in the Kerala Local Body Elections 2020 as per the trends available in the first 4 hours of counting. The LDF was leading in 446 gram panchayats, while the UDF was ahead in 354 and NDA in 3.

In the Panchayats, the LDF led in 10 and the UDF in 4.

In block panchayats, LDF candidates are leading in 100 and UDF in 51. LDF was leading in 41 municipalities, while the UDF was ahead in 37 and NDA in 2. In the corporations, the LDF and UDF are in a tight fight.