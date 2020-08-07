Kozhikode air crash: Saddened says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 07. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the air crash at the Kozhikode airport today.

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected, PM Modi said.

Initial reports say that the plane overshot the due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts.

The front portion if the aircraft was damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued to run to the end and fell in to a valley.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.