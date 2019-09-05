Kovind, PM Modi extend Teacher's Day greetings

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 05: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Taking to Twitter, the President and the Prime Minister also paid tributes to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor on his 131 birth anniversary.

"On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan and extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values and inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge and to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building," said President Kovind.

Sharing a video outlining the bond between teachers and their students, Prime Minister Modi said: "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."

Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.