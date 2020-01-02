Kota infant death rises to 102; Centre steps in

India

oi-Deepika S

Kota, Jan 02: A total of 102 infants have died at Kota's J K Lon Hospital, triggering an uproar and criticism of the Congress government of Ashok Gehlot.

Union health minister Harshvardhan on Thursday said the number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to the last few years.

"I have written a letter to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot requesting him to look into the matter," he said.

Following the development, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sought an explanation from the party's state president Avinash Pandey.

In a series of tweets, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, facing criticism from the opposition assured that his government is sensitive to the deaths of sick infants at the J K Lone Hospital, but insisted that there should be no politics on the issue.

"Infant mortality in this hospital of Kota is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. The health of mothers and children is our top priority," he wrote.

"We are ready for the improvement of medical services in the state with their consultation and cooperation," he tweeted.

However, hospital authorities have said the number of deaths reported at the health facility in 2019 has witnessed decline since 2014 when 1,198 children died.