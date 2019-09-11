Kolkata turns into battlefield following BJP protest against CESC, police fire water cannons

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 11: Kolkata streets turned into battlefield yet again on Wednesday following a protest by the BJP Yuva Morcha workers marching towards 'Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC)' office over hike in electricity tariff. The Kolkata Police prevented the protesters in Central Avenue, in north Kolkata from trying to break the barricade. Police also fired water cannons to control the agitation in the area.

Reportedly, the protest march triggered massive chaos in the heart of the city. Police fire water cannons at BJP workers marching towards the CESC office over hike in electricity tariff.

Police use water cannons to bring the situation under control. The police alleged that the agitators pelted stones at them. The BJP Yuva mmorcha claimed the police of lathicharge.

According to the report, nearly 40 to 50 workers have been injured in this clash today. Some policemen were also injured in the incident.

The protesters sat down on the streets of Central Avenue shortly after the clash with police and continued the protest.

#WATCH: Police fire water cannons at BJP workers marching towards Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office over hike in electricity tariff, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/CYHNqZRulk — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

Reacting on the incident, state BJP leader Sayantan Bose said, "There is no democracy in Bengal. Many have been injured. I guess 40-50 workers have faced head injured. Tear gas has been thrown at us. "

Several BJP leaders and activists, including Santan Bose, reportedly have been arrested in the incident.