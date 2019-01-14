  • search
    Kolkata shame: 16 puppies killed ruthlessly and wrapped in plastic bags

    Kolkata, Jan 14: We don't really who to call "animals" here. The real animals - the innocent 16 puppies - or those who killed them, caring little about the fact that those little lives too had their rights to live? Fifteen dead puppies were found wrapped in disposable bags outside a premier hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, January 13, leading to a massive outrage.

    The incident was widely covered both by the local and national media after local people spotted the carcasses in plastic bags. A dog was also wrapped inside and though it did not die, it was badly injured and bleeding profusely.

    Preliminary reports suggested that the puppies were beaten and poisoned to death and the police were examining the CCTV footage of the ghastly incident which has left common people and animal activists terribly disheartened. The civic authorities of the city vowed to take action against the perpetrators.

    Meanwhile, a video of two women slamming a puppy with rods was doing the rounds and it was filmed by somebody from an adjacent building. The puppy was crying in pain and became stagnant though it could not be understood if it died because of the torture.

    Crime against animals, especially dogs, has been on the rise. Cases of puppies being flung from roof tops or being put on fire have been reported from various corners of the country in recent times.

    As per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2001, killing stray dogs is illegal.

    Last November, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to the Sakaleshapura municipality in Karnataka for allegedly having 350 stray dogs killed in violation of its earlier orders, the Telegraph reported.

    Here are some the reactions that the Twitterati came up with:

    kolkata dog animal crime animal rights

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
