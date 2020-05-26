Kolkata resumes domestic flights today amid COVID-19 lockdown

Kolkata, May 26: West Bengal government has resumed domestic flights in the state from 28 May.

The state govt on Tuesday has issued guidelines for domestic air travel.

According to the guidelines all passengers need to submit self-declaration forms on arrival and monitor their health for 14 days.

On May 25, domestic flight operations across the nation was resumed after two months of nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Flights will resume in the state from 28 May. pic.twitter.com/wh2qfY9aeH — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri on Twitter announced that domestic flight operations would start in a "calibrated manner".

As west Bengal was badly hit by the cyclone Amphan the state govt delayed the flight resuming to May 28.

West Bengal has started flights with a reduced schedule of 20 flights per day, the airport authority said.

However, many states expressed serious reservations to the Centre's decision to start the flight services.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and Andhra Pradesh have announced their respective quarantine measures for passengers arriving at their airports.