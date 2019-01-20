'Kolkata rally was aimed at saving democracy': Shatrughan Sinha fires fresh salvo at BJP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 20: 'Sidelined' BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the rally was aimed at saving the democracy.

Sinha had come under the BJP scanner for attending the mega anti-BJP rally called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday where he shared the stage with a host of Opposition leaders.

Sinha renewed his attack, saying the rally had only one agenda-- "Free India of Arrogance and Dictatorial Governance".

"What an amazing gathering and what a mammoth audience that came together in Bengal in lakhs to listen to and support this spontaneous show of solidarity in favour of a change...parivartan!" he tweeted.

"Kudos to our sister, the great lady of Bengal, the fiery Mamata di, who needs to be roundly complimented for bringing together one of the largest congregations of the strongest and most influential political minds and leaders from all corners of the country on the same stage under a common cause...of saving the Indian democracy from being ruined..." he added.

Leaders of 22 opposition parties came together in Kolkata on Saturday as a show of strength at the rally, organised by Ms Banerjee. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, TDP's Chandrababu Nadu, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin were among the attendees. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BSP leader Mayawati gave the rally a skip, but they sent their representatives.

Top leaders of anti-NDA parties in addition to former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie attacked the Modi government on issues like demonetization, faulty implementation of GST and the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal at the rally.