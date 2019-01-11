Kolkata: Protest over screening of movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jan 11: The Congress workers protested on Friday outside INOX in Kolkata over the release of Accidental Prime Minister. The party workers raised slogans with banners and also burnt the effigy of Modi.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called 'The Accidental Prime Minister' a part of fake propaganda by the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections, but former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has decided to remain mum.

After courting many controversies, Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is hitting the theatres today. The film, based on the eponymous book by Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, chronicles the time when Singh served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. The film sparked a row over the alleged distortion of facts.

On Tuesday, a local court in Bihar ordered to register an FIR against Kher and 13 others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha, in which he had alleged that the public figures in the film were portrayed in a manner that projected a poor image of the country.

Besides Kher, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna, who essays the role of Baru in the film. Actors and actresses who play the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi - then a national general secretary - and Priyanka Vadra, have also been named in the petition alongside the movie's producer Sunil Bohra and director Vijay Gutte.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea challenging the January 7 order of the Delhi High Court which had disposed of a petition seeking to ban the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.