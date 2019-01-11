  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata: Protest over screening of movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 11: The Congress workers protested on Friday outside INOX in Kolkata over the release of Accidental Prime Minister. The party workers raised slogans with banners and also burnt the effigy of Modi.

    Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called 'The Accidental Prime Minister' a part of fake propaganda by the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections, but former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has decided to remain mum.

    Kolkata: Protest over screening of movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

    After courting many controversies, Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is hitting the theatres today. The film, based on the eponymous book by Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, chronicles the time when Singh served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. The film sparked a row over the alleged distortion of facts.

    Also Read | The Accidental Prime Minister: Advocate who filed plea against Anupam Kher

    On Tuesday, a local court in Bihar ordered to register an FIR against Kher and 13 others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha, in which he had alleged that the public figures in the film were portrayed in a manner that projected a poor image of the country.

    Besides Kher, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna, who essays the role of Baru in the film. Actors and actresses who play the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi - then a national general secretary - and Priyanka Vadra, have also been named in the petition alongside the movie's producer Sunil Bohra and director Vijay Gutte.

    The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea challenging the January 7 order of the Delhi High Court which had disposed of a petition seeking to ban the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

    More kolkata NewsView All

    Read more about:

    the accidental prime minister congress kolkata manmohan singh delhi high court

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue