Kolkata Professor who said "virgin girl is like sealed bottle" removed

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Jan 16: The Jadavpur University professor, who courted controversy after he compared a virgin woman to a "sealed bottle" on a Facebook post, was removed on Wednesday.

University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das told reporters that Professor Kanak Sarkar's comment is akin to "blackening the face of the institution and the entire teaching community".

Also read: Days after BSP, SP dump Congress, GOP to be with Akhilesh at Mamata show in Kolkata

"In view of the recommendation of Departmenttment of International Relations Prof Kanak Sarkar is divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect. Substitute arrangements will be decided in the meeting of the Board of Studies on January 18," a university notification said.

Sarkar's Facebook post went viral for his view on women and their virginity and subsequent marriage prospects. The professor has been dragged on social media for his crass views and the resulting outrage has brought forth from accounts of his students who said his misogyny was not limited to his Facebook account.

Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar who made controversial remarks in a Facebook post has been divested of his duties with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/OlmdshSSUI — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019