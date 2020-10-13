Kolkata: Powerful explosion blows off roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club

Centre accountable to people, shocking it said no data was available in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 13: A huge explosion has been reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday. According to the details, the powerful blast blew off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club.

#WATCH West Bengal: Powerful blast blew off part of the roof & wall of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in Kolkata. No casualties or injuries reported. Police investigating cause of the blast pic.twitter.com/v49CAuaT5r — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries reported.

Police investigating cause of the blast.