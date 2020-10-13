YouTube
    Kolkata: Powerful explosion blows off roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club

    Kolkata, Oct 13: A huge explosion has been reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday. According to the details, the powerful blast blew off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club.

    Meanwhile, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries reported.

    Police investigating cause of the blast.

