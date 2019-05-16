Kolkata Police sets up SIT to probe Vidyasagar status vandalism

Kolkata, May 16: Kolkata Police will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the vandalism of the bust of revered 19th century social reformer and educationist, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, was vandalised during Amit Shah's roadshow. The SIT will be headed by Kolkata police deputy commissioner.

The statue of Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violent clashes that broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah's roadshow in the city, days before the last phase of polling.

The vandalism of the statue of the noted social reformer has snowballed into a controversy as both BJP and TMC are at loggerheads with each other.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government would build a "grand statue" of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar in Kolkata. However, his offer got a sharp reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said the state had enough resources, and that it didn't need BJP's money.

