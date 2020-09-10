Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tests COVID positive

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Sep 10: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and he went for home isolation, an official said. The 52-year-old IPS officer has been feeling unwell for the past few days.

He took the test yesterday and it confirmed the infection today. He is in home isolation at the moment," the senior official of the city police force said.

Sharma had attended the "Police Day" programme held at the state secretariat on Tuesday, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior officials were present.