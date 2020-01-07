  • search
    Kolkata Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in Port area

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Jan 07: Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit from the Port area of Kolkata and seized the materials used for the purpose, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

    One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal arms manufacturing unit, he said.

    Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a single- storied building at Nadial in the citys Port area and busted the arms manufacturing unit, seized the materials and arrested Abdul Kayum alias Munna on late Monday night, the officer said.

    During the raid, one finished 7 mm pistol, one finished magazine, one semi-finished magazine, one barrel, three drill machines, six vise machines, two hand-held vises, steel sheets, iron bars, hammers, hacksaw blades, iron spring coils were also seized, the officer said.

    "Apart from Kayum, the landlord of the building Mohammed Kalim and others were also engaged in the same job. But they could not be traced. A case has been registered at the Nadial Police Station in this regard," the IPS officer said.

    Kayum is a resident of Bihars Munger district and has been engaged in making firearms, he said.

    "The arrested person has been booked under the Arms Act. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. We are grilling the man and trying to find out who else is working with him," the police officer said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:43 [IST]
