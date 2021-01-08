Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra rushed to hospital after she complains of uneasiness

PM Modi all set to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal

Kolkata movie theatres allowed 100 per cent occupancy: Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 08: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday allowed full occupancy of cinema halls in the state with adherence to COVID safety protocols.

The chief minister made the decision after virtually inaugurating the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) attended by Bollywood superstar and West Bengal's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan from Mumbai.

Banerjee, while delivering her inaugural address from state secretariat Nabanna, asked the cinema hall owners to maintain all safety protocols including regular sanitisation of the theatres.

She asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay to issue a notification raising the occupancy limit of theatres from 50 to 100 per cent.

The occupancy limit was restricted to ensure physical distancing inside the theatres.

Citing lesser revenues since the reopening of theatres in October last year and no known instance of the spread of COVID-19 through cinema halls, the theatre owners had recently written a letter to the chief minister requesting her to allow full occupancy of the establishments.

Banerjee said apart from issuing e-passes for seeing films in state-run auditoriums in Nandan-Rabindra Sadan and Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, organisers should spare some thought for people who are not well-versed with technology and suggested if some films could be screened at the open-air theatre in Nandan.

Despite the pandemic situation, the West Bengal government has hosted the 26th KIFF on a smaller scale at a time when many organisers of other film festivals have cancelled their events, she said.

Banerjee paid tributes to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died due to post-COVID complications last year, and other luminaries and said a section will be dedicated to their works.

She invited Khan to visit the state during Raksha Bandhan and next year's KIFF, to which he replied in affirmative.