Kolkata Metro to resume services on Sundays from October 4

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Sep 28: The Kolkata Metro Railway on Monday said it will resume services on Sundays from October 4. The first service will commence from both ends at Noapara and Kavi Subhash stations at 10.10 am and the last one will start at 7.30 pm, an official said.

The Sunday services will, however, be available only in the north-south line, excluding the East West Metro, spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The East West Metro has been suffering from poor passenger patronisation, with only a little over a 100 people riding it on weekdays.

The decision to resume Sunday services was taken at a high-level meeting of Metro Railway officials, Banerjee said.

The Kolkata Metro resumed operations after over five months on September 14 with strict health protocols in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced e- passes for entry into stations. A maximum 400 passengers can travel at a time in its trains to avoid crowding and maintain safety norms.