Kolkata man on two-wheeler injured by kite string

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, June 05: A 22-year-old man on a two-wheeler sustained injuries after a kite thread got entangled around his neck in the southern part of the AJC Bose Road here on Thursday evening, a senior police officer said.

Nobody was arrested in connection with the incident, though police has started checking CCTV camera footage to find out the person or persons flying the kite, he added.

Kannada reality show winner Mebiena Michael dies in road accident

The victim, a resident of Haridevpur, was bleeding and rushed to a nearby hospital. After treatment he was released in the night, police said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on Thursday formed a panel of senior officers to keep a check on the increasing number of accidents involving bikers plying over the bridge and getting injured due to kite threads, the officer said.

Earlier in the afternoon, police officers used drone to keep a check on whether there were people flying kites near the Maa flyover, he said.

"We have been keeping tab on this area. If anybody is found flying kite near the area, we will start prosecuting them," the officer added.

Last month, a 40-year-old man was killed after kite thread got entangled around his neck while he was riding his two-wheeler on the Maa flyover.

After the bridge was opened for the public, there have been several such incidents.