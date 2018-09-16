  • search

Kolkata: Major fire breaks out at Bagri Market in Canning Street, 30 fire engines on spot

By
    Kolkata, Sep 16: A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Sunday at Kolkata's Bagri Market in Canning Street. As many as 30 fire engines are present on the spot. The fire broke out at 2:45 am.

    No casualties have been reported. The firefighters are trying to control the flames as the spread may cause damage to other buildings too.

    The fire has been so massive that black smoke engulfed the whole area. Even after five hours the fire could not be brought under control. Firefighters were not being able to reach at the source of the fire.

