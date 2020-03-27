Kolkata: KMC reserves burial grounds, cremation centre for Coronavirus victims

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 27: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has reserved two burial grounds and a crematorium for last rites of coronavirus victims in the city, days after a controversy erupted over the cremation of West Bengal's first COVID-19 death.

According to the mayor in council (MIC), health, Atin Ghosh, KMC has designated a two-furnace cremation centre at Dhapa grounds, a burial ground at Baghmari for Muslims and another at Topsia for Hindus.

Thrissur district ramps up facilities to meet any Coronavirus eventuality

"We have taken this decision so that there is no repetition of the incident that took place on Monday. These burial grounds and cremation centres have been reserved so that there is no confusion and commotion," Ghosh told PTI.

Of the 10 afflicted with COVID-19 in the state, one has died. The last rites of the elderly man was considerably delayed on Monday as wary locals put up a road blockade in the city's Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could lead to virus transmission.

KMC officials said the municipal solid waste dumping ground at Dhapa was identified for cremating the COVID-19 fatalities as the area is sparsely populated.

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

The corporation has also requested the state health department to provide basic training to KMC staffers in handling the bodies of people who died due to the disease, and also lay down a set of rules to be kept in mind while performing the last rites.