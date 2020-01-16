  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata jail inmates makes eco-friendly bags for Gangasagar pilgrims

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 16: In an effort to make the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district plastic-free, around 150 inmates of two correctional homes in the city have made eco-friendly bags to distribute among the pilgrims, an official said.

    More than 50,000 bags made of cotton and jute had been stitched by the inmates of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home and Presidency Correctional Home, the official said.

    IMAGE SOURCE- Banega Swasth India @banegaswasthind (Twitter)
    IMAGE SOURCE- Banega Swasth India @banegaswasthind (Twitter)

    "The environment-friendly bags are made of jute and cotton and being distributed among pilgrims in the Gangasagar Mela. The inmate-turned-artisans of the two correctional homes are excited for supporting the social cause," said an official of the Presidency Correctional Home.

    Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of pilgrims flock to the Sagar Island in the state to take the holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple.

    The inmates had been trained by an NGO, Rakshak Foundation, in association with the authorities of two correctional homes and the National Jute Board to make the bio-degradable bags, he said.

      Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim, says Indira Gandhi used to meet Don Karim Lala

      "The inmates have been informed about how use of plastics is harming the environment and are happy for contributing to the cause," the official said.

      Case against 150 people after Left students 'gherao' Mamata

      This year, the Gangasar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA) and the South 24 Parganas district administration have decided to make the Gangasagar Mela an "eco-friendly, green and clean fair" by imposing ban on single-use plastic and thermocol items.

      "Every year, about two crore plastic bags are generated during the mela. Apart from campaigning against the plastic pollution, we are distributing alternative bags among pilgrims during the seven-day fair which started from January 11," South 24 Pargans district magistrate P Ulaganathan said.

      Around 50 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal took a holy dip on the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday.

      More KOLKATA News

      Read more about:

      kolkata west bengal inmates jail

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue