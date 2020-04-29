Kolkata hospital introduces 'Virtual Visiting Hours' for COVID-19 patients

Kolkata, Apr 29: AMRI Hospital, Salt Lake in West Bengal has introduced 'Virtual Visiting Hours' for patients there.

The CEO of the hospital says, "State govt issued directive not to carry phones inside COVID wards. So we started this.Patients can keep in touch with their family via iPad".

AMRI hospital, one of the top hospitals in Kolkata registered West Bengal's first Covid-19 death on March 23.

Since the state government has banned mobile phones in isolation wards at hospitals across the state because mobile phones carry germs and infection, the hospital has found a way to make patients interact with their families.

The government's decision came after a patient at the state-run Bangur Hospital in Kolkata shot a video of a dead body lying in a ward and shared it on social media.

Meanwhile, West Bengal suffers reaches 725 positive coronavirus cases following 22 deaths while India has crossed 30,000mark for COVID-19 affected and hit 1000 deaths.