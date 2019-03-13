  • search
    Kolkata: Green 'gulaal' sells high ahead of Holi; saffron and red low; an indication for May 23?

    Kolkata, March 13: The festival of Holi is not too far. Colour enthusiasts are already busy buying 'gulaal' for the festival on March 21. However, this year the sale of 'gulaal' is picking up not just for Holi but also the Lok Sabha election which will kick off on April 11 when the first of its seven phases will be held.

    In Kolkata, political supporters have already started stocking 'gulaal' for May 23 when the results of the 17th general elections will be announced. And as a measure of prediction: the highest-selling colour is green, which represents the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) while those like red (Left) and saffron (BJP) has not picked up as much.

    Representational Image

    According to a report in Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, while green 'gulaal' is selling like hot cake, red and saffron are yet to see the same sale although the traders have concentrated on producing all three colours this year in more quantity than other years keeping the election result day in mind.

    In India, it is a common practice for supporters of political parties playing with 'gulaal' on the day election results are announced.

    The report added that given the high demand of green gulaal, the sellers are keeping more stock but yet it is not taking much time for the 'gulaal' to get over. "We brought saffron 'abir' keeping in mind the upcoming election but it is hardly selling," the Pratidin report quoted a trader in Kolkata as saying.

    Green also is a colour of the Congress but that party is far from its past position in the state.

    Is the sale of 'gulaal' an indicator of what's coming in Bengal on May 23?

