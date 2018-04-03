Kolkata-Dhaka container train to be flagged-off today

New Delhi, Apr 3: Senior ministry officials have said that the trial run of the Kolkata-Dhaka container train loaded with over 1,100 tonnes of animal feed will be flagged off on Tuesday.

While passenger and goods trains run between the two countries, this is the first time that a container service will begin. Exporters' forums had long been lobbying for container trains as they could save time and trade costs significantly apart from making trade safer and more organised.

"Container trains are usually used to ferry machine parts, chemicals, automobiles and consumer durables that involve a shorter transit time. If successful, the service would drastically reduce the transportation time," said senior officials.

The Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), a PSU under the railway ministry will handle the logistics of the container service. The train will be flagged off at a Concor terminus near Majherhat station around 9.30am. It will travel 300km through Sealdah, Naihati, Ranaghat and Gede in India and Darsana and Ishurdi in Bangladesh before reaching Bangabandhu West station, 117km from Dhaka.

PTI

