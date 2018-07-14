  • search

Kolkata court summons Tharoor over 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

    Trouble mounted for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his 'Hindu Pakistan' remark. Tharoor was summoned by Kolkata Magistrate court under the prevention of insults to national honour act.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

    Advocate Sumeet Chowdhury had filed the case alleging Tharoor's comments had hurt religious sentiments and insulted the Constitution.

    According to reports by a private television, the petitioner said, 'Indians insulted over the comparison to Pakistan'. Tharoor has been asked to appear on August 14.

    Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, on Thursday, said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections it will create a condition leading to the formation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'. He had commented while speaking an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

    Notably, the grand old party's advice to Tharoor came after the BJP reacted strongly against his comments, with party spokesman Sambit Patra calling it "extraordinary" as it was an "attack on the Indian democracy and Hindus".

    kolkata west bengal shashi tharoor congress

