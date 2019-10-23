  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata, Bengaluru to be in World Bank's doing business report

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The World Bank will now include Kolkata and Bengaluru, besides Delhi and Mumbai, for preparing ease of doing business report to provide a holistic picture of business environment of the country, an official has said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    "The country of the size of India was not properly represented by just two cities, and now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture," the official said.

    The report ranks 190 nations based on ten parameters, which includes ease of starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trade across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

    The official added that the exercise to include these two new cities has already been initiated and would be included in the World Bank's ranking in the years to come. The annual World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report is expected to be released tomorrow.

    According to the official, India's rank is expected to improve further in the report from the current 77th position. India improved its ranking on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' report for the second straight year, jumping 23 places to the 77th position on the back of reforms related to insolvency, taxation and other areas. India was ranked 100th in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report.

    In the 2019 report, India had improved its rank on six out of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country. New Zealand topped the list of 190 countries in ease of doing business, followed by Singapore, Denmark, and Hong Kong.

    Will make blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Sitharaman

    The United States is placed eight and China has been ranked 46th. Neighbouring Pakistan is placed at 136. Ranking helps in improving parameters which are essential to attract both domestic and foreign investors.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    world bank kolkata bengaluru

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue