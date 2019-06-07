  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata beef food festival cancelled as organiser gets nearly 300 threat calls

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, June 07: A beef food festival in Kolkata has been cancelled after a barrage of threat calls and hate messages, a spokesperson said here on Friday.

    The 'Kolkata Beef Festival' renamed the 'Kolkata Beep Festival' was scheduled on June 23 at a cafe in central Kolkata's Sudder Street.

    Beef fetival
    Beef fetival

    "We are afraid because everything has been blown out of proportion somehow. Things are not in our control anymore. For all of these reasons, the Kolkata Beep Festival stands cancelled," The Accidental Note, the event organising company, wrote in a Facebook post.

    The event management team had put up a Facebook post stating that "one of their team members received over 300 calls yesterday, a lot of them to show support, but a lot of them were direct threats".

    "I have been getting continuous calls and had to deactivate my social media account as well. I got calls from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other places," one of the team members told IANS.

    He reiterated that the "event had nothing to do with politics or religion".

    "I am a secular person... my food habit says so... I had pork and beef together many times... just for the sake of maintaining secularism," a Facebook user wrote.

    The festival with a wide variety of beef preparations ranging from tenderloin, back ribs and Bolognese pasta to burgers 'was aimed to celebrate good food'.

    Initially, the organisers thought that planning the fest after the elections they would be able to avoid political tension but couldn't avoid it.

    "Most importantly, we cannot ensure the safety of all of you amazing people who were planning to attend and our team", the post added.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    kolkata beef

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue