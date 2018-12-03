Kochiites treated to fabulous display of naval ops

Kochi, Dec 3: Residents of Kochi were treated to a dazzling display of the naval operations Sunday during an event that showcased the operational capabilities of the Navy.

Eight ships, nine helicopters and three Dornier aircraft along with Marine Commandos participated in the Naval Operations Demonstrations 2018, which took place after a gap of two years.

The event was cancelled last year, due to the involvement of Navy in Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.

This year too, the Navy had been at the forefront of relief efforts during the recent Kerala floods.

Consequently, the demonstration of its rescue and lift capabilities in particular touched a chord with the spectators.

The display, which lasted for more than an hour included demonstration of landing of a Seaking helicopter on a moving warship, firing of weapons, special operations by the marine commandos from air and water, and Helobatics by the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

INS Ranvijay, one of the older Destroyers of the Indian Navy with its sleek silhouette provided the perfect backdrop to the entire event.

A continuity drill performed by two contingents from INS Dronachrya stood out for its stunning and precise discipline and skills in weapon handling as also the traditional hornpipe dance by the girl cadets of the sea cadet corps which was an epitome of grace and elegance.

The demonstration concluded with a 'Beating Retreat,' comprising inspiring martial music played by the Naval Band followed by a ceremonial sunset ceremony, along with synchronised illumination by naval ships in the Kochi channel.

The event, held in front of Rajendra maidan and Subhash park was hosted by Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command.

Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam and various dignitaries including the Mayor of Kochi Soumini Jain, the District Collector of Ernakulam, K Mohammed Y Safirulla attended the event.